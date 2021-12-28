ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.0129 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $4,067.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00307861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

