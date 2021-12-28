Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Reaches $16.17 on Major Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $50.32 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $16.17 or 0.00033760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,928 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

