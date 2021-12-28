Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $316.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.44. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.