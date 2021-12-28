ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $570.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,051.74 or 1.00735044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00032952 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.61 or 0.01233948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

