Particl (PART) Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Particl has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $19.99 million and $6,208.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003743 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031247 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.69 or 0.00406975 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,797,216 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.