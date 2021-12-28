PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 11.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.80. The company had a trading volume of 96,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.