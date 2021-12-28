PC Connection (CNXN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. "

PC Connection stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,548 shares of company stock worth $1,023,747. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PC Connection by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PC Connection by 35.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

