PC Connection (CNXN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
12/27/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/16/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
12/15/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/7/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
12/6/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/1/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.
11/29/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/23/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
11/22/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/8/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. "
PC Connection stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.70.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,548 shares of company stock worth $1,023,747. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PC Connection by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PC Connection by 35.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
