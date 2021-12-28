PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.00% of PDC Energy worth $45,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

PDCE opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 3.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $283,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,959 shares of company stock worth $1,402,514. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

