Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,916 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.51% of Penske Automotive Group worth $197,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

