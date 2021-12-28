Peony Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $26.92 million and $154,901.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 82,343,500 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.