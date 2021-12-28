pEOS Trading Down 82.3% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 82.3% lower against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $444.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.01 or 0.07937296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.49 or 1.00014385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars.

