Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Tops $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $467.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.59 or 0.07913530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,664.80 or 0.99877530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

