Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $985,616.96 and approximately $13,729.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $70.40 or 0.00147516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

