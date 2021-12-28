PEPS Coin Trading Up 41.9% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $144.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00177470 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

