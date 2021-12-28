Permission Coin (ASK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $347,544.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $25.22 million and approximately $347,544.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.58 or 0.07918003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.24 or 0.99823455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008116 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,417,264,392 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

