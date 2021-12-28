Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.17

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 1106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

