Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $119.52

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.52 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 116.70 ($1.57). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.59), with a volume of 775,760 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £613.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.52.

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,730.50).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.