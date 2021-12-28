PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.15

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $13.45. PFSweb shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 73,051 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 136.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 29.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 27,509.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.