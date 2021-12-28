Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $217,052.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $217,052.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 68,205,850 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

