Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $251.34 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00005097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $251.34 million and $5.74 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.44 or 1.00585489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00056385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00032592 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.94 or 0.01282170 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003764 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

