Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $532,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 151,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

