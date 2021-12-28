Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,810. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.