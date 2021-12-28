Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.48% of Phillips 66 worth $145,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

