Phoenixcoin Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $983.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,141.68 or 1.00489985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00284434 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.44 or 0.00441355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00153278 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,506,506 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

