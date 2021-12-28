Phore (PHR) Price Up 30.3% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $7,230.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003659 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00351502 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,768,404 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

