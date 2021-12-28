Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.99

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.99 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 63.89 ($0.86). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 61.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 6,306 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.75.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

