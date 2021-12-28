Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Hits $7.59 on Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.59 or 0.00015771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,879,918 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,400 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.