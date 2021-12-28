PIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.46 or 0.07929216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00076269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,681.85 or 0.99797686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008139 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

