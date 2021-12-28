Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 57.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 70,745 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 761.7% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 630,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after buying an additional 557,080 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $24,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 37.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 51,651 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 146.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,228,000 after buying an additional 407,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 1.44. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

