Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $3,083.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 55% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00284498 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010917 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003670 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 142.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,809,141 coins and its circulating supply is 433,548,705 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

