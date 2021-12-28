Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.