Pirate Chain Price Tops $1.23 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $232.95 million and $631,796.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00318557 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00135683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003502 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,164,873 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.