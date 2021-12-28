PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0028

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $3,882.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,701.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.00928043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00256262 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

