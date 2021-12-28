Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $9.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.22 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $38.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after buying an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.