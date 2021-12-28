Plair Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a market capitalization of $998,986.29 and $4,564.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Plair Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

