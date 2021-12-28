Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €6.20 ($7.05) and last traded at €6.23 ($7.08). 7,433 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.27 ($7.13).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.92 and its 200 day moving average is €6.28.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

