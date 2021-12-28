Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $165.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.97 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $518.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $526.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $673.37 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and have sold 8,474,050 shares valued at $68,786,749. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 87,169 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

