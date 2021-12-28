PlayDapp (PLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69.01 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $370.14 million and $69.01 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007184 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.