PlayGame (PXG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,044.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $271,095.36 and approximately $2,044.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00043295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007167 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

