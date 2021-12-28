Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Shares Up 1%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plaza Retail REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

