PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 3.8%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 3,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,511,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

PLBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PLBY Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in PLBY Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

