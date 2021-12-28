Po.et Hits Market Cap of $299,647.86 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $299,647.86 and $1,120.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00211513 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

POE is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

