POA Price Reaches $0.17 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
