PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Down 3.1%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

PBTHF has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

