POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.17

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PORBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.26.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

