Polkalokr Hits Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $216,576.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.59 or 0.07913530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,664.80 or 0.99877530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.