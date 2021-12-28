Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $21.53 million and approximately $429,382.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,401,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

