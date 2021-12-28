PolkaWar 1-Day Volume Tops $1.28 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $1.28 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.52 or 0.07950583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,628.60 or 0.99847990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052032 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,188 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,188 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

