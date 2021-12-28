Polker (PKR) Hits Market Cap of $7.22 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Polker has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $1.37 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.46 or 0.07929216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00076269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,681.85 or 0.99797686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008139 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.