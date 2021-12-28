Polychain Monsters Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $895,460.00 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $23.35 million and $895,460.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $6.85 or 0.00014294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007120 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.